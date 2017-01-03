Edna Cookston Johnson, 91, of Cartwright passed away Monday January 2, 2017. She was a member of the church of Christ faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edmond Johnson; parents, Ernest and Mary Bryant Cookston; brother, Robert, Willie Lawrence, Thomas Harold (Bud) Cookston and Edward Cookston; and sisters, Nellie Cookston and Eunice Cookston Sanders; Survivors include her son, Darrell (Shirley) Johnson, Dunlap; daughter, Aldonna Johnson, Dunlap; sister, Charlotte Cookston, Hixson; brother, J.C. Cookston, Whitwell; two grandchildren, Jimmy Darrell (Liz) Johnson and Nicole Johnson Frost; five great grandchildren, Alex (Patti) Johnson, Ashlyn Young, Morgan Young, Ethan Sims and Ava Audette; several nieces and nephews, friends and other loved ones. Funeral services were held Wednesday January 4 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Robert Turner officiating. Burial was in Bryant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.