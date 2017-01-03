Alice Mae Lockhart Keener
Alice Mae Lockhart Keener, 83, of the Cagle Mountain community passed away Friday, December 30, 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Elizabeth Dykes Lockhart; sons, Jackie Dale, Lester Wayne and Kelvin Bruce Keener; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Sherman; Survivors include her sons, Landon Keener, Dunlap, Clayton (Wanda) Keener, Spencer; sister, JoAnn Walker, Palmer; several grand children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 3 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Browns Chapel Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.