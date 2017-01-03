Alice Mae Lockhart Keener, 83, of the Cagle Mountain community passed away Friday, December 30, 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Elizabeth Dykes Lockhart; sons, Jackie Dale, Lester Wayne and Kelvin Bruce Keener; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Sherman; Survivors include her sons, Landon Keener, Dunlap, Clayton (Wanda) Keener, Spencer; sister, JoAnn Walker, Palmer; several grand children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 3 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Browns Chapel Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.