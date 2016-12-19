Forrest Cribbs

Forrest Cliffton Cribbs, 57, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday December 15, 2016. He was a member of Pikeville Church of God. His mother, Earlen Broom Cribbs; and brothers, Bobby Glen, Jerry, and Henry Cribbs, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Victoria Cribbs; dad, J.D. Cribbs Sr. and step-mother, Melody Cribbs.; son, Jerry (Lenna) Scoggins; daughters, Jana and Techelia Scoggins; brothers, J.D. Cribbs Jr., Horace Cribbs, and Doyle Cribbs; sisters, Kathy Lewis, Teresa Cribbs, and Anita Cribbs; seven grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday December 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. James Dunn officiating. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.