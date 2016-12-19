Bobby Gray

Bobby Arlis Gray, age 76, of Signal Mountain, passed away, Friday, December 16, 2016 at his home. He was a member of Thans Chapel Independent Church, where he served as assistant pastor for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie William and Pearl Gray; sister, Joyce Shokley; brother, Marvin Gray; granddaughter, Felicia Lofty; and great-grandson, Peyton Arlis Teague. He is survived by his wife, Phylis Gray; daughter, Trisha (Rodney) Teague; son, Bobby Dwight (Elaine Hall) Gray, all of Signal Mountain; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Boulden of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; brother, Toby Gray of Spencer; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 20 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Thans Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.