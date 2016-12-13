Rebecca Moore Bonner, 69, of Dunlap, died in a Chattanooga hospital, November 26, 2016. She attended the Dunlap United Methodist Church. Mrs. Bonner was preceded in death by her husband, Lynwood C. Bonner, Sr. Survivors include two sons, Lynwood C. Bonner, Jr. and Marcus D. Bonner, Dunlap; two aunts, Debra (Edward) Wagner and JoAnn Layne, Dunlap. There will be no visitation or services at the funeral home. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.