Maxine Spangler Ewton, age 88, passed away on December 11, 2016. Maxine was a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. She and her husband, Reece, enjoyed many years of traveling and watching their children, grandchildren & great grandchildren grow up. She was preceded in death in 2012 by her devoted & loving husband of 63 years, William Reece Ewton; her parents, Ethel & Hugh Spangler; and brothers, Paul, Kenneth, Walter, J.B. and Raymond Spangler. Mrs. Ewton is survived by her devoted daughter & son-in-law, Regenia Ewton Moore and Donnie Moore of Smyrna; son, Mike Ewton (Janice) of Manchester; grandchildren, Michelle (Jim) Sidney of Woodstock Georgia, Misty Patton (Charles) of Murfreesboro, and Mike (Sarah) Moore of Nashville; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brett and Ryan Sidney, Gracyn, Sophia and Zoe Patton; and loving niece, Dianne Fletcher. Funeral services were held December 13 in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna on December 14 at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be family & friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff of The Waterford in Smyrna, especially caregivers & friends, Ella McKnight & Linda Turner and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.