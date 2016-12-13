Margie Elliot Tate

Margie Elliott Tate, 82, of Dunlap, passed away Friday December 9, 2016. She was a member of Way of The Cross Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and Red Hat Jazzees. Preceding her in death were her parents, Virgil and Lella Standifer Teeters; first husband, Edward Ross Elliott; second husband, Aulden B. Tate; and sister, Rohena Teeters. Survivors include her sons, Steve (Patti) Elliott of Whitwell, and Rodney (Ruby) Elliott; grandchildren, Brooks Elliott and Amanda Elliott; great-grandchildren, Lella Marie Kearns and Eli Thomas Kearns. Funeral services were held Monday, December 12 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in Mansfield Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.