Josephine Osterhoust

Josephine “Pug” Osterhoust, age 75, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Memorial Health Care System. She faithfully attended Ewtonville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Osterhoust; and sister, Violet Brown. She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda (Tom) Bowman, Dunlap and Carol Bowman, Sparta; son, John (Skylar Dykes) Leuthausser, Dunlap; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Babe (George) Henry, Whitwell and Twanda Herron, Castleberry, Florida; brothers, Sonny Higdon, Dunlap and Ed (Faye) Higdon, Spencer; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held Monday, December 12 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.