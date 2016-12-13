Charles Lebron Witt, 69, of Signal Mountain, passed away Monday, December 5, 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Witt Jr. and Dorothy Marie Clark Witt; aunt, Esther Miller; and uncle, Leroy Witt. Survivors include his wife, Lois Green Witt; children, Henry Witt, D.J. (Frankie) Lewchuk, and Winter Witt; brothers, Jimmy (Donna) Witt, Roger (Lesa) Witt, and Rodney Witt; grandchildren, Joey Morrison, Alex Gardenhire, Aubree and Autumn Lewchuk; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Saturday, December 10 in the funeral home chapel. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.