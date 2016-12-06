Norman Howard Shell, 71, of Whitwell, died Wednesday, November 30, 2016. Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Huffines of Carthage, Sherry Shell of Lenoir City, and Madison Huth of Dunlap, four sons, Buddy Shell of Madison, Kevin (Autumn) Shell and Chris Shell of Galatin, and Steven Shell of Nashville, one brother, Charles Shell of Cocoa, Florida, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Graveside services were held Friday, December 2 at Collier Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.