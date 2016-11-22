John Walter Bane, 68, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Ann Gezovich Bane. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Collier Bane of Dunlap; son, Richard Bane of Phoenix, Arizona; daughters, Justina Bane of Phoenix and Jane (Ron) Shipman of Portland, Oregon; son, Edward Stelzel of Dunlap; brother, Wesley Bane; granddaughters, Dezerae Tate, Amanda Harvey, and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services will be held at the funeral home. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.