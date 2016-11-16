Robert Dean “Bobby” Bunch, 59, of Dunlap passed away Thursday, November 10, 2016 in a local hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramsey and Dorothy Bunch and sister, Anita Plott.

Survivors include his partner, Terry Cameron, brother, Danial (Judy) Bunch and several nieces and nephews.

All services were private.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.